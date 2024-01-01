Home

Lifestyle

Dangerous Side Effects of Chemical Peels: What You Need to Know Before Undergoing This Skin Treatment

Dangerous Side Effects of Chemical Peels: What You Need to Know Before Undergoing This Skin Treatment

Undergoing a chemical peel is a common skin treatment to address issues such as acne scars, sun damage and uneven skin tone. However, it's essential to be aware of potential side effects before opting for this procedure.

DOCTOR VERIFIED

Dangerous Side Effects of Chemical Peels: What You Need to Know Before Undergoing This Skin Treatment

Chemical peels have been a popular skin rejuvenating method since the 1900s. They are great for exfoliating the skin and promoting cell turnover. Peels are made up of a mix of chemicals that are applied on the skin and cause skin blistering. This makes the top layer of the skin peel off to heal and the rejuvenated new layer appears flawless and youthful. According to Undergoing a chemical peel is a common skin treatment to address issues such as acne scars, sun damage and uneven skin tone. However, it’s essential to be aware of potential side effects before opting for this procedure.

Trending Now

Side Effects of Chemical Peels

Chemical peels need to be done under the supervision of experts with utmost care and then it can work wonders on the skin. Even the slightest unexperienced hand or the wrong use of chemicals can lead to damage to the skin and some of it can even be permanent. According to Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, the side effects of chemical peels are of three types:

You may like to read

Immediate

These include redness, swelling, persistent oedema, blistering and a burning and itching sensation on the skin which is quite normal and usually subsidizes as the skin heals. For deep peels, it can take up to 14 days for the initial side effects to go away and results to show. Pain and burning are common on sensitive skin and last for about 2-5 days post-treatment. lack of proper sun protection worsens the condition. To help the doctor will suggest ice packs, calamine lotion, moisturizers and sunscreens.

Delayed side effects

Infections: These can be bacterial or herpetic and are usually caused because of improper post-treatment care. Great care should be taken when applying and removing the peep to avoid any discomfort.

Scaring, delayed healing: This occurs when the peel texture is not even on the skin it is applied on a sensitive area or proper care is not taken post-peel application

Mila or cyst formations

Texture changes in the skin because of uneven removal of the top layer of the skin. Improper peel application or skin quality can cause the wounding agent to not peel to the desired depth evenly.

Atrophy or loss of skin thickness is caused usually in case of deep peel but can occur in light or medium peels too.

Skin depigmentation or hyper or hypopigmentation is often noticed on the skin because in some cases the skin melanin can go in overdrive or lose its ability to function properly to produce melanin causing spots to appear on skin that is lighter or darker than the normal skin tone.

Allergic reactions: Contact dermatitis is the most common type of allergic reaction from peels because of excessive frequency of use, using very high concentrations or not properly prepping the skin. The use of acetone or other degreasing solutions on the skin can also lead to infections.

Accidental

Ocular complications: Spillage of the chemical in the eyes can lead to temporary and permanent eye injury. In case of any spill, it should be treated immediately.

Heart, kidney or liver damage: Cardiac arrhythmia and damage to the liver and kidney can be side effects of phenol peels.

Well to AVOID side effects of Chemical Peels:

Only visit a reputed dermatologist who understands your skin type, laxity, and other issues and can suggest treatment accordingly.

Practice good skin care regimens before and after the peel treatment for quicker healing and better results

Strictly avoid stepping out in sun post peels and use a broad-spectrum sunscreen before and after peels. This should be a lifelong practice.

Don’t use birth control pills before the peels

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.