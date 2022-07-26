To get through the afternoon slump, people often sip on a latte or a cappuccino and it has become a routine formula for several youths across the world. While there are many benefits of consuming coffee, such as it reduces the risk of chronic diseases, improves workout performance, and helps you lose weight, did you know going overboard with it can wreak havoc on your body.Also Read - Is Coffee Good for You? Can it Lead to Cancer? Here’s What Expert Say

According to an IANS report, it is recommended to drink a maximum of 400 mg of coffee, but there is caffeine in tea, chocolate, and fizzy drinks as well as coffee, so the intake often turns out to be more than required.

Here’s why you should stop consuming coffee immediately: –

It can be bad for your heart : Some studies show it can reduce blood flow in your coronary arteries when you need it most – during exercise, as well as cause palpitations or irregular heartbeat and may possibly increase your blood pressure over time.

People who drink more than three cups of coffee per day are scientifically proven to have less than restful sleep. One study showed a difference of 79 minutes of sleep between drinkers of caffeinated vs decaffeinated drinks. If you struggle to get to sleep, then caffeine should definitely be a no-no.

Even if we don't add sugar to our coffee, we are often tempted to accompany it with a biscuit, cake or breakfast muffin. In addition, there can be 11 teaspoons of sugar in some varieties. The calorie count of these specialist coffees can be huge too, so it's not good if you are watching your weight.

Caffeine increases catecholamines such as adrenaline, known as the "fight or flight" hormone. No surprise then that caffeine can make you tense and jittery in high quantities.

Drinking more than five cups of coffee a day can be linked with lower fertility. If you're trying to get pregnant, it's certainly worth cutting down on coffee, and once you are pregnant you'll want to quit caffeine altogether or certainly cut back to less than 200 mg per day as it may increase the risk of birth defects or reduce fetal growth.

