Actor Mishti Mukherjee, known for her 2013 Bollywood debut movie Main Krishna Hoon, passed away on Friday due to kidney failure. According to media reports, Misti was suffering from kidney ailment for many years. A statement had cited the Keto diet to be the main reason for the actor's untimely demise.

"Actress Mishti Mukherjee who marked her brilliance in many films and music videos with her ace acting is no more. Due to the keto diet, her kidney failed in Bangalore and she breathed her last on Friday night, the actress suffered a lot of pain. Unforgettable and unfortunate loss. May her soul rest in peace. She is survived by her parents and brother," read the statement.

What is Ketogenic Diet?

The ketogenic diet (keto) is a high-fat, adequate-protein, low-carbohydrate diet that is designed to promote weight loss. This diet is mainly used to treat children with epilepsy. The diet will help in burning body fats rather than carbohydrates.

Can it impact kidney and aggravate kidney ailments?

According to experts, the Keto diet is not advisable to be continued for more than six months, that too with breaks during this period. Parmeet Kaur, the Senior Dietician at Narayana Hospital in Gurugram said, “Once you start a keto diet, the results start showing up in one week, it works that fast because the body starts using body fat itself to produce more energy than carbohydrates.”

“But prolonged intake of fat has the high risk of increasing cholesterol and also high protein puts pressure on kidneys, some Keto diet followers even report low blood pressure as well which in the long run can result in heart diseases as well,” Kaur said.

A recent study from Harvard University in the US had revealed that the ketogenic diet has numerous risks. Kidneys help metabolize protein, and the keto diet may overload them.

It is also associated with an increase in “bad” LDL cholesterol, which is also linked to heart disease.

(With inputs from IANS)