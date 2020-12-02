COVID-19 pandemic has turned everyone’s life upside down. Although, researchers have now confirmed that multiple vaccines are on their way and things are now looking up after several months of despair. Scientists are trying and testing everything to come up with a solution and a cure for the deadly virus. In a unique study, researchers are claiming that chemical compounds present in foods or beverages including green tea, dark chocolates, and muscadine grapes can bind to and block the function of a particular enzyme, or protease, in the SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. Also Read - Sunny Deol Enjoys a Stunning View of Hills From Manali After Getting Diagnosed With COVID-19

The researchers from North Carolina State University in the US said that proteases are important to the health and viability of cells and viruses. If proteases are inhibited cells that cannot perform many important functions including replication. Author De Yu Xie further said that one of their lab's focuses has been to find nutraceuticals in food or medicinal plants that inhibit either how a virus attaches to human cells or the propagation of a virus in human cells.

Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties:

In the study that was published in the journal Frontiers in Plant Science, the researchers performed both computer simulations and lab studies showing how the main protease (Mpro) in the SARS-CoV-2 virus reacted when confronted with several different plant chemical compounds already known for their potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The author of the article, Xie added that Mpro in SARS-CoV-2 is required for the virus to replicate and assemble itself. If we can inhibit or deactivate this protease, the virus will die.

Dark Chocolate helps inhibit virus:

The research further said that computer simulations proved that the studied chemical compounds from green tea, two varieties of muscadine grapes, cocoa powder, and dark chocolate were able to bind to different portions of Mpro. Explaining further, Xie said that Mpro has a portion which is like a 'pocket' that was 'filled' by the chemical compounds. When this pocket was filled, the protease lost its important function. In fact, the lab experiments also showed similar results. The chemical compounds in green tea and muscadine grapes were successful enough at inhibiting Mpro's function; chemical compounds in cacao powder and dark chocolate reduced Mpro activity by about half.

Skins and Seeds of Muscadine Grapes beneficial

As per research, green tea has five tested chemical compounds that bind to different sites in the pocket on Mpro, essentially overwhelming it to inhibit its function. The author also explained that Muscadine grapes contain these inhibitory chemicals in their skins and seeds. Plants use these compounds to protect themselves, so it is not surprising that plant leaves and skins contain these beneficial compounds.

(With inputs from IANS)