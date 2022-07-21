Our eyes speak a lot about ourselves, and dark circles don’t convey the beauty and self-confidence we want to project. The blood vessels under your skin causes the shadowy, bluish black tint under your eyes. One of the primary causes of dark circles or puffy eyes is a lack of sleep. However, proper sleep improves blood circulation, eliminates blackish tone under eyes as well as keeps your mind fresh.Also Read - Dark Circles Causes And Right Treatment: Expert Shares 5 Facts About Dark Circles You Probably Didn't Know Yet

Do you fear getting black circles under your eyes? It certainly appears awkward to have dark patchy skin under the eyes. Don't worry, there is one magical home ingredient that can actually works . Cucumbers, especially when chilled, work wonders on the skin and are one of the best and natural remedies. Cucumber's cool temperature and antioxidant content help to reduce puffiness and prevent fluid accumulation under the eyes. Cucumber for dark circles can be combined with a number of other natural ingredients to eliminate the unsightly circles.

Does Cucumber really helps in removing dark circles?

Cucumbers are high in vitamin C, which stimulates the production of collagen, a protein that restores the elasticity of the skin, leaving it firm and supple.

They contain flavonoid antioxidants like quercetin, luteolin, kaempferol, and apigen, which tighten pores and prevent bacterial infections that cause acne.

Cucumbers, as a natural astringent, lighten dark spots while tightening pores to make skin smoother. They are also used to cool and soothe the skin.

Cucumbers hydrate and moisturize skin because they are 95% water. These have anti-oxidants which helps in slowing the ageing process.

Cucumbers are one of the most well-known beauty hacks for treating dark circles and puffy skin.

How to use cucumber for removing dark circles

Consume cucumbers as part of a regular healthy diet, and experiment with the methods listed below until you find the one that works best for you.

Cucumber and lemon juice

Cucumber and lemon juice are extremely effective at treating dark circles. These two are effective at reducing swelling and dark pigmentation under the eyes. grind the cucumber and mix it with the lemon juice to make cucumber juice. Dip cotton balls in the mixture and gently place them under your eyes. After 15 minutes, wash your face with cold water. Try to apply them in night as it will be more effective.

Cucumber slices

Grab a cold cucumber from the refrigerator and slice it. Before applying the cucumber slices to your eyes, wash your face. Check that the dark circle area is completely covered. It causes no harm to your eyes and can be used on a daily basis.

Cucumber and potato juice

Cucumber with Potato Potato has incredible skin lightening properties, which aid in the removal of dark circles under the eyes. One of the most effective remedies for dark circles is a mixture of cucumber and potato juice. Apply the mixture to the area around the eyes and leave it for 10-15 minutes. This mixture can be used on a daily basis.

Home remedies for facial cleanliness and beauty have always proven to be far more effective and beneficial than the most recent and popular chemical treatments. The reason for this is that it contains natural organic ingredients than skin recognizes, accepts, and responds to better than any other cosmetic product. Curd, lemon, tomato, honey, and cucumber are all known to help the skin retain its elasticity and youthful appearance. Some are used to lighten dark spots and marks, while others are ground and applied to remove tanning. Whatever the requirement, there is always something organic that can be used to treat it.