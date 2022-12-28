Dark Spots Causes And Treatment: 6 Ways to Treat Hyperpigmentation on Skin

Dark Spots Causes And Treatment: Dark spots, also called hyperpigmentation, on the skin appear when a particular area produces melanin in access amount than usual. To be clear, dark spots are not a cause to worry about, but people choose to remove them just to enhance their overall appearance. Dark spots can occur on any part of the body but areas often exposed to the sun are the most vulnerable such as the face and hands. Kanika Talwar, Founder and CEO at CosIQ shares the causes and tips to lighten the dark spots.

4 MAJOR CAUSES OF DARK SPOTS:

The most common cause of the development of dark spots on the skin is exposed to the sun. They are often called Sun damage or sunspots as well. Sometimes, a hormone change also triggers the occurrence of such spots. It causes melasma, a skin condition, which stimulates the development of small patches of skin discolouration. Furthermore, dark spots can also occur due to the side effects of certain medications. Sometimes, certain skincare products cause irritation to the skin which results in dark patches.

6 TIPS TO LIGHTEN OR REMOVE DARK SPOTS

Creams and serums contain a number of ingredients such as retinol which help skin fight hyperpigmentation and promote the growth of new skin. Face cleanser containing glycolic acid keeps your face hydrated and removes toxins, giving you brighter skin and assisting in the fading of age marks and dark spots. When it comes to protecting skin from the sun, sunscreens are incredibly effective. They block damaging UV rays from coming into contact with the skin and prevent the growth of sun-induced dark spots. Vitamin C-containing serums aid in reducing and getting rid of dark spots. The production of melanin is normalized by vitamin C, which also stops the emergence of dark spots. Strongly acidic exfoliating peeling solutions help correct irregularities and brighten the skin. They take off the top layer of skin and make dark areas appear less noticeable. They penetrate the skin’s middle layer in depth, leaving the skin looking young and radiant. Niacinamide and vitamin B3 work together to effectively brighten and get rid of dark spots. It encourages the formation of ceramides on the skin’s surface and aids in the skin’s ability to retain moisture. It offers the skin a young and vibrant appearance.

If you have any questions, you should speak with a dermatologist or doctor to determine the best course of action for your skin type.