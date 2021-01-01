New Year’s eve – a time to dress up and dance the night away into 2021. Even if you are planning a small party at home to welcome the New Year with minimal guests, looking great should be your priority. Also Read - Suhana Khan Gives Major Winter Fashion Goals in Woolen Crop Top And Skirt, Pictures Go Viral

Anuj Mundhra, Chairman & MD at JaipurKurti.com shares a few tips on comfortable yet stylish ethnic outfits to try out:

Layer ’em up

Layering is as important in ethnic wear as it is in western outfits. A layer over your normal kurtis can elevate the entire look in a snap. If you are bold enough, try out capes over kurtis or over a crop top. Go for sheer net capes, neat cotton capes or elegant printed capes. Adding a cape or jacket makes for a stylish change. Also Read - Restaurant Style Fish Finger: How To Make Crispy Fish Fingers At Home

Be Specific About Colour And Prints

To keep the mood festive avoid wearing earthy tones, instead, opt for pastels and vibrant jewel tones. If it’s a day celebration try pastels or soft and light colours. Incorporate some shine in evening wear, but don’t overdo it. Drape your dupatta and scarf with belt or a bejewelled broach. Small elegant prints can flatter any body type. Try to stay away from huge floral and paisley motifs.

Replace The Churidar With Palazzo

Instead of going with age old churidars and salwars, opt for palazzos or cigarette pants for contemporary style. Pair your long kurtas with skirts. Don’t opt for a stark contrast, as it doesn’t look good if coordinated incorrectly.

Wear Crop Tops With Ethnic Skirts

Experiment by teaming western crop tops with ethnic skirts for a fusion look. If your skirt is solid choose a beautiful zardozi, brocade, drape or embroidered top.

Statement Dress

A statement dress always look very classy and elegant. Go for lengthy, asymmetric, shawl collars or printed dresses. If you feel cold pair it with a leather jacket for that added spunk.