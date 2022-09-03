De-Tan Home Remedies: It’s likely that your skin is a shade or two darker if you’ve been in the sun for an extended period of time, whether it was during a beach vacation or just a daytime trip to the store in this sweltering weather. The effects of too much sun exposure include hyperpigmentation, roughness, and suntan.

5 HOME REMEDIES TO KEEP TANNING AT BAY:

Are you avoiding the sun because you worry about being burned? Tanning cannot be avoided. However, you may quickly get rid of tanning at home using easily available ingredients.

1. Lemon Juice & Honey

Sun tan removal can be aided by the natural bleaching properties of lemon juice. Take some fresh lime juice and mix it with a tablespoon of honey for this. To remove dead skin cells, you can also add some sugar and gently scrub your skin. After letting it air dry for 20–30 minutes, wash it off.

2. Gram Flour, Turmeric & Yogurt

While turmeric is an excellent skin-brightening agent, Bengal gram flour (besan) aids in skin-lightening. Lactic acid, which is present in yoghurt, helps to smooth your skin. Apply to the skin a paste made of gram flour, yoghurt, and turmeric. 15 minutes later, gently scrub it off while letting it air dry.

3. Fruits And Vegetables

You can also combine four to five cubes of ripe papaya, watermelon, potato, tomato, and cucumber to create a paste that resembles jelly. The paste should be chilled for 15 minutes. Apply the paste to the skin now, and continue massaging it until the skin absorbs it.

Papaya is rich in exfoliating properties and contains natural enzymes. It is also a very good natural bleaching agent.

is rich in exfoliating properties and contains natural enzymes. It is also a very good natural bleaching agent. Potato juice is not just a bleaching agent but also lightens dark circles around the eyes.

is not just a bleaching agent but also lightens dark circles around the eyes. Tomato is known for its antioxidant properties and also helps in skin brightening.

is known for its antioxidant properties and also helps in skin brightening. Cucumber is a sensational cooling agent and helps in removing tan.

4. Lentils, Turmeric & Milk

Masoor dal lentils are soaked in raw milk all night. To form a paste, blend the soaked lentils with the turmeric. Apply to the skin and wait for it to dry. Then carefully rinse it off.

5. Coffee, Coconut Oil & Sugar

Coffee, which contains caffeine, has several positive effects on the skin. Coffee has anti-acne qualities in addition to its tanning benefits. It also aids in minimizing fine wrinkles in a noticeable way. On the other hand, coconut oil hydrates the skin. Coffee powder, coconut oil, and sugar are combined to make a thick mixture that you scrub for ten minutes. After ten minutes, wash it.

(With inputs from ANI)