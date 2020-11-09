If you think being an asymptomatic patient means you can freely go out and have fun, you are mistaken. COVID-19 causing virus can remain in your system for up to 70 days and that means you can spread it to others within this period. Not only this, even if you were a symptomatic patient and now you have recovered, it is better to take precautions and stay confined to your home for at least 70 days, if possible. Also Read - Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine 90 Per Cent Effective In Phase 3 Trial, Reports AFP

According to a new research published in the journal Cell, a 71-year-old woman contracted SARS-CoV-2 and remained positive for 70 days though she did not experience any symptom throughout her treatment. The lady (with underlying health conditions like anemia, leukemia, and chronic leukocytosis) was found to have COVID-19 after she was admitted to a hospital owing to severe anemia.

The lady was first tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 2, 2020, and was declared negative after 105 days of isolation and treatment. Doctors tested the lady for the deadly virus more than 14 times for 15 weeks.

Notably, until now, it has been found that most of the COVID-19 patients remain infectious for around 8 days and others become non-infectious in 20 to 37 days. However, the novel study has proved otherwise and the study results are concerning considering the increasing number of COVID-19 cases worldwide.