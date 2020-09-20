The wedding season is almost here! And if your best friend is tying the knot then your calendar will be full of bridesmaid duties. From arranging that perfect outfit for her D-day to tuning to the beats of the choreographer, to planning every minute details for her special day. While you are at it, don’t forget to pick your own outfit for the ceremony. Also Read - COVID-19: Researchers Suggest That Stroke Scans Can Reveal COVID-19 Infection

Rushing to the market during these times can be a daunting task. Fret not, we have compiled a few celebrity outfits, that will make you stand out and not overshadow the bride. Sarees, Lehenga's, and gowns are a few popular choices during these celebrations.

1. Look radiant like Alia Bhatt in a Blue Saree. The actor wore a gorgeous electric blue saree by designer Manish Malhotra and combined the look with a pink choker necklace and matha bindi. You can take inspiration from this look and make head turn at your best friend’s wedding. Also Read - Manushi Chhillar: Fitness Is A Personal Experience, Size Doesn’t Define the Level Of Fitness

2. You can never go wrong with Black. Yes, you got that right. For inspiration, you can take a cue from actor Kareena Kapoor Khan who looked chic in a heavily embroidered lehenga from designer Anamika Khanna. The heavy embellished blouse goes well with the bottom which has gold and silver thread work.

3. Want to look keep minimal yet classy? Then try a print-on-print lehenga. Katrina Kaif rocked a blue print-on-print lehenga by designer Anita Dongre.

4. Alia’s floral print lehenga from her best friend’s wedding is a perfect pick. The print floral lehenga by designer Anushree Reddy doesn’t have a dupatta, here’s your chance to flaunt your midriff unapologetically.



5. If you silk fabric, then this one’s for you. Take cue from actor Aditi Rao Hydari who looked ethereal in a purple silk lehenga set by designer Jayanti Reddy. This classy lehenga can become a talking point.