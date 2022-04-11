Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary became parents of a beautiful daughter earlier this month. They uploaded a new video to give a glimpse on their baby’s nursery. In the vlog, Debina said that the day she was admitted to hospital before her delivery, all the preparation for the arrival of baby was done.Also Read - 'My Heart is Full': Munmun Dutta Meets Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Chaudhary’s Little Baby Girl- See Adorable Pictures

Taking it to Instagram, Debina uploaded a video in which she explained the idea of nursery and the thought that went it to building it. The caption read," My nursery is something I planned very meticulously.. selecting each product after a lot of research and thought and heart."



The video started by Debina showing off the feeding chair with leg rest. She talked about how she spends a lot of time on the chair and she finds it very comfortable. The walls were painted in pastel shades that featured murals of trees and animals. Debina also collected a lot equipment and products which also included automatic chair before the baby arrived. Along with this, there was another changing station which was set on a short cabinet. She kept diapers, reusable diapers, baby nail cutter and a lot of other items.

Debina made sure to keep other items in mind. The most beautiful part of the room was baby’s futuristic cot. It could be transformed into bed as she grows up. Two cameras were installed in the room and were connected to phone. This is to keep a watch on her baby when she is not at home. Debina also kept a UV case to disinfect clothes and other items.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina married in 2011. They became parents to beautiful girl baby on April 3.