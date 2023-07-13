Home

Lifestyle

Debina Bonnerjee Faces Body-Shaming Post-Pregnancy, 7 Ways to Fight Fatphobia

Debina Bonnerjee Faces Body-Shaming Post-Pregnancy, 7 Ways to Fight Fatphobia

The concept of fatphobia exists in our society. By understanding what it truly means, we can begin to dismantle the harmful beliefs and attitudes surrounding weight and body image.

Debina Bonnerjee Faces Body-Shaming Post-Pregnancy, 7 Ways to Fight Fatphobia

Television actress, Debina Bonnerjee recently called out trolls for fat-shaming her post-pregnancy. In a vlog post, she shared that she often receives derogatory comments about her body such as ”chothi haathi” and ”mini haathi”. However, instead of letting these comments affect her mental health, Debina chose to view them as motivation and work towards herself.

Debina Bonnerjee Faces Body shaming After Her Second Pregnancy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

What is Fatphobia?

In a society, where looks are given the utmost importance, fatphobia has become a significant issue. It refers to the fear, social bias, and discrimination against individuals who are perceived as overweight or obese. In short, fatphobia can lead to weight-based discrimination in healthcare settings. It can impact one’s emotional and physical health. Constant exposure to discrimination, body shaming, bullying can lead to low self-esteem, body dissatisfaction, depression, anxiety and eating disorders. It can reinforce harmful messages that equate thinness with perfect beauty, worthiness which can affect a person’s self-image and mental health. It can lead to a lack of self-acceptance, poor body image, and a preoccupation with weight and appearance.

Dangers of Fatphobia

The main difference between fatphobia and fat shaming? Shaming fat people is more overt – think of bullying and harassment, where the intent is to shame a person into silence and submission. However, fatphobia can still cause body shaming because of the widespread stigma that exists around size today. Fatphobia, as we’ve seen, can manifest not just within our personal lives, but across the full spectrum of work, school, and even when seeking medical aid. People comes into this notion that weight loss is always desirable and achievable through willpower and personal responsibility. Also, that fatness is unacceptable and then the priority becomes avoidance at any cost, which can lead too: eating disorders, exercise-based injury and other mental, and physical issues.

The fear of fatphobia can cause severe issues in day-to-day life and can empower with body positivity. However there are few ways to combat it.

Tips to Overcome Fatphobia

Stop Judging: Everyone is dealing with some issues in their lives. They may have a health condition or they may just be trying to heal their mental state. Whatever the reason, everyone deserves kindness and empathy, not size policing from strangers, family or friends. Set Boundaries And Call Bad Behaviour Out: Someone if you know is demonstrating weight bias or stigma-based behaviour, call it out respectfully. Tell them it makes you uncomfortable and politely ask them to stop. If it continues, keep repeating your request. And if they’re determined not to listen to you, walk away. Permanently or otherwise – the choice is entirely up to you. Challenge Your Fatphobia: We all have negative self-talk, but if that is spilling onto strangers with judgemental thinking on how people look, it’s time to challenge your own thinking. Think why you are being negative and why have you this stereotyped thinking for other people. Learn to Love Yourself: The first and foremost thin is learn to accept yourself and your body. If you have spent years hating on how you look and criticising yourself at every turn, it’s time for you too change. Part of combating fatphobia is breaking its hold over your thoughts, by growing to like yourself and that includes the body you inhabit in this world. Stop Comparing Yourself With Others: It’s important to understand that every individual is different. Whether, it’s looks, talent or success comparing yourself with others will always make you insecure and narrow down your thinking. So, stop comparing and start living!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES