Bawaal Promotions: Janhvi Kapoor Slips Into Black Dress From Galvan London Worth Rs 1.2 Lakh

Janhvi Kapoor was in the Dubai campus of Amity University for the promotion of her film Bawaal. She looked stunning in a Galvan London Diana Dress.

Bawaal will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.(Image Credit : JanhviKUniverse/Twitter)

The promotions of the upcoming film Bawaal are in full swing. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the lead. Both stars are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the film is a hit. Janhvi Kapoor, with her OOTD at Bawaal promotions, has made her fans swoon. With her innate ability to carry elegance while oozing oomph, she makes millions of heads turn. She is recognised as an epitome of beauty by many. Recently, the actress slipped into a black classy dress channelling her inner diva only to prove that there isn’t anyone else like her.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Galvan London Dress Worth Rs 1.2 Lakh

Janhvi Kapoor was at the Dubai campus of Amity University for Bawaal’s promotions. For the event, she donned a black Galvan London Diana Dress. The Diana midi dress looked extremely attractive with a halterneck and a square open back. A sweetheart neckline and ruched detailing with a mini-triangular shape cut in the front made Janhvi channel her old-school glamorous diva. The bustier style Galvan London dress worn by Janhvi is priced at £1,150.00, which is around Rs 1,22,391.17.

Let’s come to the actress’ black leather mules which she wore to complement her dress during the promotions. The black patent leather mules are from the house of Maison Ernest and are available on the website with a hefty price tag of 495.00 Euro, which is around Rs 44,832.65.

Janhvi Kapoor Leaves Her Fans Awestruck

Janhvi Kapoor left everyone awestruck with her impeccable outfit for the day. To complete her look, she went for minimal makeup with soft brown eyeshadow, dark eyelashes with sleek eyeliner, blush, and light-shade lipstick. She opted for no accessories. The Dhadak star looked absolutely stylish and sizzling.

About Bawaal

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal is a romantic drama that will be released on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, July 21. The official trailer for the film was unveiled by the makers recently. The trailer launch event took place in Dubai for which Janhvi Kapoor wore a neon green saree with a dark blue halter-necked blouse. The actress sure knows how to shell out style goals at each of her outings.

