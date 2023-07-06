Cost Of Natasha Poonawalla’s Birthday Balloon Shoes Will Sweep You Off Your Feet

Home

Natasha Poonawalla recently attended a friend's birthday party in New York. She dropped some stunning pictures of her look from the party on Instagram.

Natasha looked royal in the blue-coloured structured ensemble. (Credits: Instagram)

Natasha Poonawalla makes millions of heads turn every time she makes an appearance. Natasha Poonawalla loves making a statement with her sartorial choices. Her unique approach when it comes to styling is appreciated by all. In one such move to experiment with her style, Natasha recently dressed up in an outfit from the Loewe Spring Summer 2023 collection. But, what stole the limelight were her one-of-a-kind birthday balloon embellished shoes. Natasha Poonawalla recently attended a friend’s birthday party in New York. While sharing the pictures of her looks from the party on Instagram, wrote, “On a recent trip to NYC. After an exhausting day of meetings resurrected by my glam team to attend a dear friend’s birthday dinner…love a velvet royal blue exaggerated silhouette and birthday balloon shoes of course.”

Natasha Poonawalla’s balloon shoes and its cost

The pictures showed Natasha Poonawalla flaunting her sassy look. All her photos exuded sheer class and reminded people why she is hailed as one of the most glamorous celebrities. Her shoes are enough to explain that the diva doesn’t like it keeping it simple. She picked red-coloured Loewe shoes from the Spanish luxury label’s Spring Summer 2023 collection, which are popularly called the Comic Balloon Pump. The shoes are designed with satin and feature hand-embroidered latex balloons. But not everyone can afford to grab what Natasha Poonawalla picks for herself. If you want to add these shoes to your collection, you will have to pay a whopping Rs 1,69,000.

Natasha Poonawalla’s blue-coloured structured ensemble

Let’s decode Natasha Poonawalla’s outfit now. She chose a royal blue-coloured structured ensemble to attend the party. The bustier velvet ensemble features a strapless neck and basque structure with a corseted bodice. Its cinched waistline and mid-length hem perfectly highlights her lean figure. While it could have been hard for anyone to carry the dress, Natasha exactly knows how to ace the look.

She paired the dress with edgy bracelets, metal hoop earrings, and a matching clutch bag. For makeup, she went with smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara and perfectly kohled eyes and feathered brows with a glossy blush pink lip shade. Adding to her sharp features were rouged cheekbones, a dewy base, beaming highlighter, and light contouring.

