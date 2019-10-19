Are you a first-time mother and struggling to understand your child’s body behaviours? if yes, you reached the right place. Children can’t use words to articulate what they feel. But their body language and little signs that they give are enough to understand what they need or how happy, sad or uncomfortable they are. Here we decode some of the common body languages of a newborn that will help you get an idea of how to address his needs on time by reading the signals.

Crying

A crying baby is something that is quite commonly seen. A child cries when he is in pain, afraid or hungry. Now, the question is, how would you know what your child’s crying means? According to researchers in the field, a baby cries with his eyes open when he is hungry. On the other hand, if his eyes are half-closed, it means he is in fear of something. And, in case his eyes are fully closed when he is crying, it means your little bundle of joy is in pain.

Fast breathing

Fast breathing can be a sign of happiness, excitement, and even fear too. If your little baby is smiling a bit, he is in the former two emotions. However, uncomfortable fast breathing can be a sign of fear.

Kicking in the air

A baby normally kicks in the air when he is extremely happy or excited. This is a good sign. However, if he is crying whilst kicking, he may be in pain or discomfort. This means you need to pick your child from wherever he is lying and make him comfortable in your arms.

Closed fist

If your baby is less than 2 months old and always keeps his fist closed, this is normal and is known as the palmar grasp reflex. However, if a child bigger than that is doing so, it means he is either hungry or in stress.