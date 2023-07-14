Home

Deepika Padukone Ate And Left No Crumbs in All-White Look With Bold Lip Colour – See Photos

Deepika Padukone gave sexy boss lady vibes in her latest all-white look for a sportswear brand's photoshoot - See her latest pictures!

Deepika Padukone is a style icon and there is no two way about it. From casually slaying in her airport looks to making a stellar statement in traditional attire, Deepika Padukone leaves no stone unturned. Her latest photoshoot with a sportswear brand in all white has created a storm on social media. She posed for the camera in all-white sportswear featuring a sweatshirt and matching track pants. She tied her hair in a sleek hairdo for that perfect sporty look. Deepika Padukone elevated her look with a super sexy, bold lip colour. The official Instagram page of Adidas shared Deepika Padukone’s photos in all-white and captioned them, “Caught in the moment wearing Z.N.E. @deepikapadukone.”

Deepika Padukone Slays Like a Boss Lady in Latest Photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adidas India (@adidasindia)

Deepika Padukone wore a white sweatshirt with a hood on the back, front zip closures, full-length sleeves, and ribbed trim on the hems. The outfit was finished off with a similar pair of track trousers that had a body-skimming fit and a high-rise waist. She looked like a sexy boss lady with that strong wine-colored lip shade. The entire look was accentuated with winged eyeliner, delicate eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, sharp contouring, and dazzling highlighter. An elegant low ponytail with a center part, hoop earrings, striking ear cuffs, and clunky sneakers completed the look.

Deepika Padukone’s fans swamped the comment section. Many users dropped fire, hearts, and heart-eye emojis for her. Her fans and followers called her queen and gorgeous and well we cannot agree more! One of the users wrote, “You ate queen.” Another user wrote, “Am fkn ordering this rn and if its not as good as she’s wearing it rn ama be maaaaaad (sic).” Others called her flawless as they gasped for oxygen. The third user wrote, “My angel in white.”

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone’s latest all-white look?

