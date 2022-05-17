Deepika Padukone is all set to star at Cannes Film Festival. Since her departure, all eyes have been on her. The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. Bollywood diva, Deepika Padukone is a jury member this year, along with other notable people from the entertainment industry throughout the world. Her photos from the magnificent lunch at the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez have already made headlines, and now there’s yet another glimpse of actor’s look that will leave you stunned.Also Read - Deepika Padukone Raises the Glam Quotient as She Attends Jury Dinner at Cannes Wearing a Multi-Coloured Sequin Dress| See Photos

A look at Deepika Padukone’s Sabyasachi ensemble at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival:

On the first day of the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone ditched Louis Vuitton for a Sabyasachi ensemble. While her major red carpet attire is still a mystery, the actress stunned her admirers with a Sabyasachi-designed blouse with tropical motifs, which she combined with emerald green leggings, a printed scarf on her head, and a striking neckpiece.

To complete her look, Deepika went with the Lucknow Rose, a deconstructed Maharani necklace made with widely sourced multicoloured gemstones and uncut diamonds and accessorised her pants with the Bengal Trophy belt by Sabyasachi Accessories. She styled her hair tied in messy bun and went for light tone makeup, sparkly brownzer, bold eyelinear and dark brown lipshade.

Shaleena Nathani, Deepika’s stylist, posted on Instagram about Deepika’s OOTD:”Jury member Deepika Padukone at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Wearing clothing from Sabyasachi’s Tropic of Calcutta collection – the global resort series, where Indian heritage gets a contemporary update.”

The 75th Cannes Film Festival’s Red Carpet event will be a gala event for the Indian audience, as a lot of celebrities from bollywood are expected to walk as part of the Indian delegation on the festival’s opening day, May 17. Deepika Padukone is the only Indian on the 75th Cannes Film Festival jury. She is the first Indian since Vidya Balan in 2013 to be chosen for the honour. Padukone said she is grateful for the opportunity and is looking forward to the experience. “While it does feel like a personal victory, it also feels like a slightly larger victory for the South Asian community… We can literally count on our fingertips the number of times anyone from India has been on the jury or has had the opportunity to represent the country at a platform such as this,” the actor told PTI.

On Proffesional front, Deepika will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi adaptation of Intern. She will also star alongside Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand’s film Fighter. Deepika will also has Pathan with SRK in the works, and will appear in a film alongside Prabhas.

What do you guys think of Deepika Padukone’s look at Canne’s Film Festival? Tell us in the comments below.