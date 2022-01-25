Deepika Padukone is known for her sartorial fashion choices. She looks ethereal in all ensembles. For the promotions of her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan, Deepika made a fashion statement. She wore an orange cut-out dress and left the internet dazed. Deepika’s latest look has left us bereft of words as she looks eloquent and quintessential!Also Read - Bollywood Always Makes Sardars do Balle Balle: Anjum Batra on How Sikhs Are Stereotyped, His Work in 83, And Kabir Khan

Taking it to Instagram, Deepika uploaded several pictures in which she looked bold and edgy. Her orange cut-out ensemble is perfect attire for a runway. Shaleena Nathani her stylist also uploaded pictures in which she looked ravishing. Also Read - Gehraiyaan First Song ‘Doobey’ Released: Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi Personify Heady Rush of Falling In Love

Check Out The Instagram Posts

Deepika’s attire is from the shelves of David Koma, a London based Georgian fashion designer. This was a part of the Resort’22 collection. It is an asymmetric ensemble made from orange stretch-knit fabric. It is cut in a fitted silhouette with long sleeves and fastens with a hook and eye closure at the back of the neck. The dress features cut-outs and twist details across the chest. The dress also features a sideway high-low hem with a floor-sweeping train on the back.

Wondering what is the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. This attire is known as twist detail knitted midi and is available on the official website. This will cost Rs 48,300. Check it out here:

Deepika puts the outfit together with black pointed high-heeled pumps with straps from Magda Butrym. For accessories, she chose statement gold layered earrings and several gold rings. For makeup, she chose nude tangerine-hued lip shade, mascara eyelashes, eyeliner, blushed cheeks, highlighter and subtle eye shadow. She side-parted her curls and left them open.

On the work front, she will be seen in Gehraiyaan on February 11 on Amazon Prime. She will be seen along with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhariya Karwa.

What do you think of Deepika’s ensemble?