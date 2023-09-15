Home

Deepika Padukone Gives ‘Shanti Priya’ Vibes in White Saree With Black Border And Black Winged Eyeliner – Pics

On Friday, Deepika Padukone attended 'Jawan' press conference in stellar monochrome saree from Sabyasachi. See her latest pics!

Deepika Padukone understands the sarre-torial choices like no other. We have been a huge fan of her saree collections, and she truly served another fashion statement. At the Jawaan press conference, held in Mumbai, the actress put her best fashion foot forward in a monochrome ensemble. She flaunted her Sabyasachi saree with a stylish hairdo and smokey glam. In case you missed her latest look, then scroll down now!

For the event, Deepika slipped into a stunning georgette saree from the shelves of ace fashion designer, Sabyasachi. She gracefully draped her white saree featuring black sequin on the borders. She teamed her six yards with a stylish halter-neck blouse, flaunting her sexy backless look. For accessories, the Pathaan actress opted for emerald earrings that gave an extra sophistication to her look.

Her makeup wasn’t subtle this time, instead, she opted for bold, dramatic winged eyeliner, dazzling highlighter, glossy lips, perfect brows, sharp contour and heavy mascara on the lashes. She sealed the look with a tied bun that matched her ethnic avatar perfectly. Well, we got to see the whole look from the pictures shared by her stylist Shaleenanthani.

Deepika Padukone Embraces Monochrome Magic in Sabyasachi Saree

As much as Deepika’s fans loved her in Jawan, they also can’t get over her dramatic saree look. In the comments, fans wrote ‘gorgeous’, another called her ‘stunner.’ One user wrote ‘Reminding me of Shanti Priya in Om Shanti Om.’

At the press conference, Deepika spoke about her cameo in the film, she said, “I am now discovering that I was fooled and conned. I was shooting for Project K in Hyderabad and Atlee and Shah Rukh flew down to Hyderabad, narrated the whole story to me. They told me about this very important part, Aishwarya. For me, it wasn’t about the length of the role but the impact this character was going to have on the entire film. It was two -fold – one, everyone knows my love for him, whatever he wants, I’ll always be there and two, the movie was so special that any actor would have said yes to it. When Shah Rukh and I work together, we are not co-stars. It’s not formal, there’s just a lot of love and it always comes through.”

Your thoughts on Deepika Padukone’s Sabyasachi saree?

