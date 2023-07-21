Home

Deepika Padukone in a White Saree With Sexy Mirror-Work Halter Neck Blouse is a Treat For Ethnic Fashion Lovers

At Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture Show, Deepika Padukone stole the limelight in stunning white saree with sexy mirror work blouse. See her latest photos!

Bollywood’s favourite designer, Manish Malhotra hosted a lavish Bridal Couture Show in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Last night, the event included a spectacular affair with A-list Bollywood celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and others. However, we also captured Deepika Padukone in a swoon-worthy white saree at the show. The actress never fails to look glamorous in any damn attire, and fashion enthusiasts would agree with it. Well, last night too the diva looked drop-dead gorgeous and fans have been going crazy with admiration. Read on more to know about her stunning look.

Taking to her Instagram post, Deepika was seen posing gracefully in a breathtaking saree. The ensemble was crafted from netted sheer fabric and intricate frill work all over. Complementing the saree with a halter-neck backless blouse, embellished with intricate mirror work. She gracefully draped her pallu elevating her overall traditional look and adding a touch of modern elegance.

For glam picks, Deepika went with bold red lipstick, feathered brows, sharp contour, ample mascara, blushed cheeks, dazzling highlighter and smokey-subtle eyeshadow. She finished off her traditional look with minimal accessories, opting for statement drop earrings adorned with green emeralds. In the end, she styled her tresses into a clean bun, adding class to her gorgeous saree.

Deepika Padukone Looks Resplendent in a Breathtaking White Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Fans Reactions

As soon as the pictures and videos got viral, fans couldn’t stop expressing their beautiful reactions to DP’s pictures. One user wrote ‘Always beautiful’, another wrote ‘Why so gorgeous’. While, hubby Ranveer Singh’s reaction to her wifey’s photos was also something priceless. He wrote “Jaan lele meri…” with a heart emoticon. Her post is accompanied by the caption, “In the game of clothes, a saree will always win.”

Your thoughts on Deepika Padukone’s White Saree?

