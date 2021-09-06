Deepika Padukone and her saree game can never go off fashion. Her charm with organza saree is the next best thing that has to be added to the wardrobe. This lightweight, elegant and beautiful multi-colour organza saree is wardrobe friendly and is the perfect ensemble for any occasion, from formal parties to dinner dates.Also Read - KBC 13: Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan Audition Amitabh Bachchan With Iconic 'Ek Chutki Sindoor' Dialogue | Watch

Instagram, the next stop for fashion and glam, Shaleena Nathani, Deepika's stylist shared pictures of the actress wearing a beautiful organza saree. She wore this ensemble for the reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

The beautiful saree from the collection of designer label Payal Khandwala. This single and elegant saree has modern elements with a touch of traditional silhouette.

She wore this gorgeous organza saree with signature pleats, with a ‘sight to sore eyes soothing’ yellow, green, blue and blush pink shades. For all saree lovers or people planning on buying sarees, this is a mandatory saree that fits every occasion.

Wondering the price of this saree? We have you covered. You can check out the official website of Payal Khandwala to get your hands on this saree. This pretty organza saree costs Rs. 19,800.

The Bollywood diva wore this saree with a bright yellow sleeveless pleated turtleneck blouse. To make it chicer, she wore turquoise blue earrings and diamond rings.

Keeping her looks minimal, she parted her hair from the middle and tied a low bun. This is a classic Deepika style that fits with every occasion and dress. As far as her makeup goes, she had smoky eyes, nude lip shade, sharp contour, glistening skin and a shimmery highlighter.

On the workfront, she has a series of films lined up. Starting from 83, Baiju Bawra, Fighter, Sanki, Pathan and K, an Indian film adaptation of Nancy Meyer’s2015 Hollywood film. She will also be in The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

