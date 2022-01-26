Deepika Padukone in Rs 90K Mini Blazer Dress is a Total Head-Turner, See Pics

Actor Deepika Padukone is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. The 36-year-old actor is playing the lead role in the film which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Padukone has been delighting her fans by giving back-to-back glamorous looks in bodycon dresses. For day 3 promotions for her movie, Deepika slipped into a chic mini blazer dress.Also Read - Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Sartorial Side in Rs 48K Orange Cut-Out Dress - A Hit or A Miss?

The dress is from the shelves of London-based Georgian fashion designer David Koma. The full-sleeve monochrome number came with abstract prints. It is cut in an oversized silhouette that’s finished with a double-breasted buttoned front. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani shared a slew of pictures on her feed and the images immediately went viral on the internet. Also Read - Bollywood Always Makes Sardars do Balle Balle: Anjum Batra on How Sikhs Are Stereotyped, His Work in 83, And Kabir Khan

Check out the pictures:

Deepika’s dress featured a geometric black and white print, the diva rolled up her sleeves to add the oomph factor. She further styled her look with black thigh-high heeled boots. The dress is perfect for this chilly weather and the thigh-high boots are doing the magic.

Deepika’s makeup was done by Anil C. Deepika opted for glossy pink lips, baby pink shimmery eyeshadow, cat eyeliner, mascara, eyebrows on fleek, contoured cheekbones, and highlighter. Deepika’s wet hairdo stole the show, her hair was styled by Amit Thakur and he gave her a gelled-back hair into a braid.

What’s the price of Deepika Padukone’s blazer dress?

Deepika’s monochrome outfit is by designer David Koma. According to the designer’s official website, the dress is made in the UK from geometric white and black jacquard, this jacket is a nod to David Koma’s rediscovery of all things 1960s. It is cut in an oversized silhouette that’s finished with a double-breasted buttoned front. It is priced at Rs 90,700.

Deepika accessorised her look with a pair of statement gold earrings.

Gehraiyaan is directed by Shakun Batra and will release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.