Actor Deepika Padukone recently attended the Time100 Impact Awards which was held last night in Dubai. The actor was honoured for her contribution to films and for being an active advocate of mental health. The pictures and videos from the event are going viral on social media. Padukone attended the event with her husband Ranveer Singh. The actor walked the red carpet wearing a stunning pearl white saree with an embellished blouse. We are in awe of her beauty!

Deepika looks graceful as ever in the dazzling six yards. The actor shared snippets from the award ceremony. In fact, in one of the short clips, she expressed her excitement at arriving at the ceremony and also confessed that she was a bit nervous. She can be seen saying, "I am nervous, I don't know why, I've written some stuff and I hope it's meaningful. I just want to have fun. The actor attended the Time100 Impact Awards for the second time.

Her saree is from the shelves of Sabyasachi. It came with intricate threadwork done in a floral pattern, sequined embellishments with a floor-sweeping pallu and white feather tassels. She teamed it with a sleeveless sequined blouse. The blouse featured golden sequin embellishments, a deep neck and back.

Check out her pictures:

She accessorized her look with a gold choker necklace, pearl earrings and rounded off her look with brown pumps. Padukone tied her hair in a messy bun and opted for smoky eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, highlighter, dewy base, blushed cheeks and nude lip shade.

Meanwhile, the actor has joined other influential names from across the globe on the prestigious list.

What are your thoughts on Deepika’s saree look?