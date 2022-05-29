Deepika Padukone was the center of attention at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Fans had been anticipating her beautiful outfits for the prestigious film festival and no doubt the diva surpassed everyone’s expectations. With the event coming to an end, Deepika Padukone closed her day at Cannes in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s fusion ruffled saree.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra’s Cousin Meera Chopra Reveals Having a Hard Time at Cannes: ‘Sourcing Clothes Became a Tough Task’

Deepika's ivory saree features simple yet dramatic design embellishments. A floor-sweeping trail and stunning pleated ruffles connected to the edges define the Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla design. She wrapped the six yards of fabric around her body in form-hugging style, emphasizing her slim physique. Deepika wore a pair of exquisite golden jhumkas to complete the absolutist ensemble. The actor went for a subtle smokey eye shadow, winged eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, sharp brows, glossy mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks, and dazzling highlighter for the glam. A sleek low bun with a center part completed the look.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s stunning look from Cannes Film Festival:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Fans expressed their immense love for Deepika as soon as she posted pictures on gram. One Fan wrote ” Stuning as always”. Fans not just drooled over her ensemble but also wished her all the luck for the last day of Cannes Film Festival. ” Looking Beautiful, All the best fav”. Deepika Padukone captioned “🤍 @festivaldecannes #cannes2022”

Some more insights of Deepika Padukone’s last day at Cannes 2022:

On Professional front, Deepika will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi adaptation of Intern. She will also star alongside Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand’s film Fighter. Deepika will also has Pathan with SRK in the works, and will appear in a film alongside Prabhas.

What do you guys think of Deepika Padukone’s look at Canne’s Film Festival? Tell us in the comments below.