Deepika Padukone is the Real Cannes Queen in Black and Gold Gown With Dramatic Shoulder Capes – Pics

Actor Deepika Padukone is raising the glam quotient with her sartorial choices each day on the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022. For the grand premiere of the film Elvis, the 36-year-old actor walked the red carpet in a dramatic gown with bulky sleeves.

The actor who is chairing one of the juries at the Film Festival of Cannes this year is not leaving any stone unturned with her fashion choices. On Wednesday, the actor shared a slew of pictures on her official Instagram handle flaunting her new look. She can be seen dressed in a black and gold Louis Vuitton gown. The actor is also the house ambassador of the brand.

The bodycon gown featured intricate details in black and gold threads. It came with dramatic-shoulder capes and black fringes. She opted for minimal accessories to go with the look, she can be seen in a gold and silver ear stud.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s pictures here:

Her stylist Shaleena Nathani too shared a slew of pictures.

The actor wore her hair back brushed look as she strikes a pose for the camera.

Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh also commented on her pictures. He called her, “Queen” in the comment section. Her fans too were mesmerized with her look, a fan wrote, “Really Amazing, Fantastic, Gorgeous !!!!Don’t have a word,” while another fan wrote, “Giving out those MALEFICENT vibes!!!”

What are your thoughts on Deepika’s look?