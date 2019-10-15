Actor Deepika Padukone is a true fashion icon and her latest pictures in one-shoulder blue dress are the proof. The Chhapaak actor teamed up her look with subtle makeup, a pair of earrings, nude lipstick and smokey eyes make her look hot, as always. She has styled her hair in semi-soft curls and left the tresses to fall back. The photos have gone viral and have clocked over one million likes with a day.

Katrina Kaif is lovestruck with the photos and has left heart emoticons on her picture while Dia Mirza wrote ‘Hello Butterfly’.

Take a look at the photos here:

Recently, she opened up about her role of an acid survivor and revealed the film was toughest for her career. She said, “With Chhapaak, the process was exhausting, of having to get the prosthetics done for like three hours and another hour to take it off. Emotionally I have never been as burnt out as I felt after that.”

She further added, “I watched it burn and I stood there as I needed to see it burn completely to a point where I didn’t even want to see the shape of the eyes, nose. I wanted everything to become ash. I stood there till that entire process was over and only then I felt a part of it had left my system, my body. But it’s not entirely possible as none of these characters leaves your system. As of now, this has been the toughest film I’ve done.”

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, where she will be essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Apart from this, she will soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83. While Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s sports drama, Deepika will be portraying the role of the cricketer’s wife, Romi Dev.