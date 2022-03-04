There’s no denying that a new haircut can change your whole look, it can add that perfect dose of glam. If your quarantine hairstyle is stuck in a rut- then it’s time to make a change. Take a cue from actor Deepika Padukone who just underwent a makeover. The actor looks stunning with her new haircut.Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Goes Bold in a Metallic, Front-Open Cutout Dress Worth Rs 15K - You Like?

The actor is one happy girl with her new haircut. While Padukone has not yet posted anything on social media, a video of her at the salon has been doing rounds on social media. The video was posted from the official Instagram handle of a reputed salon called Clarabelle Saldanha. Also Read - Mouni Roy Flaunts Her Fabulous Waistline in a Sheer Yellow Saree Worth Rs 84K And oh That Colour! - See Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarabelle Saldanha Hair Salon (@clarabellesaldanha)

In the clip, the 36-year-old actor can be seen checking out her haircut, smiling excitedly at her new look. “So pretty,” a social media user wrote. “Uff her natural beauty and that smile,” another added.

The actor can be seen flaunting her new hair colour and haircut. As usual, the actor can be seen nailing her new look with utmost confidence and grace. She can be seen clicking a mirror picture of her new look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Previously, Deepika was seen in the film ‘Gehraiyaan’ which also featured Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa.

(With inputs by ANI)