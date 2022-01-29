Deepika Padukone is serving major fashion statements in the promotions of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. She has embarked on this fashion journey with her co-stars Ananya Pandya and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Deepika has always been A1 since day 1 when it comes it unleashing her sartorial side. For promoting her new film, she went on The Kapil Sharma Show in a black faux leather mini dress. Her latest look has risen the tempering soaring high.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill’s Pink Sequined Saree Will Leave You Gasping For Air | See Stunning Pics

Taking it to Instagram, Deepika’s stylist Shaleena Nathani shared a series of pictures. Deepika wore a faux leather black mini dress and looked chic. She oozed oomph in this ensemble and we cannot take our eyes off. This outfit belonged from the house of Halpern Studio, London based designer clothing. The outfit is worth Rs 41K! Also Read - After Wearing Skirt for Almost a Century, Minnie Mouse Finally Gets to Wear Pants - Internet Reacts!

Deepika wore faux leather in shiny black hue from the shelves of Halpern Studio, London based designer clothing. The attire contained a one-shoulder neckline, ruched details over the dress, cut-out detail on the waist, accentuating the curves and mini length.

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. The dress is available on the website Net A Porter. This costs approximately Rs 41,401 (USD 552). Check it out here:

For hair and accessories, she left her lock open in a sleek hairdo. For makeup, she chose a nude lip shade, dewy make-up, smokey eye shadow, mascara eyelashes, blushed cheeks and sharp contour.

What do you think of Deepika’s outfit?