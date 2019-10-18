Actor Deepika Padukone is a beauty and behold and her pictures are the proof. The Chhapaak actor graced MAMI Mumbai Film festival in a gorgeous pink gown. She looked nothing less than a princess and we are left smitten by her look. Being the chairman of the festival, she attended the inauguration of the event in a pure diva style. She opted for a strapless gown with a black top and a massive tulle hemline. She has styled her hair in a loose bun and completed her look with a pair of gold earrings, shimmery makeup, kohled eyes and nude lipstick.

Her pictures have gone viral and have fetched over one million likes and millions of comments. But one comment that stole the thunder was her husband Ranveer Singh. In one picture, he commented, “Uff yeh nikhri twacha ka raaz bata doh” (Please tell me the secret of your flawless skin) and in the other picture he wrote, “Ok that’s it. I’m on the next flight home.”

At the event, Deepika spoke about digital streaming and social media. She said, “In the age of digital streaming and social media that is slowly but surely isolating us, the Mumbai Academy of Moving Images (MAMI) binds us without boundaries, inhibitions and, most importantly, without fear. As an artiste who believes in the power of cinema, I say this now that we need this now than ever before.”

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, where she will be essaying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Apart from this, she will soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83. While Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s sports drama, Deepika will be portraying the role of the cricketer’s wife, Romi Dev. This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding last year.