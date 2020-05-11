Black is one colour that seems to be Bollywood’s most prized possession. Seemingly synonymous to class and elegance, the colour black is ruling the B-town. Just like other celebrities, style-maven Deepika Padukone‘s favourite colour also seems to be black. Her wardrobe is filed with black ensembles. And, the diva is a pro at pulling off this colour on every occasion. Also Read - 'Ridiculously Meticulous'! Deepika Padukone Thanks Both Her Mothers With Unique Post on Mother's Day

Her sartorial archive is proof that the actor is absolutely in love with this hue. From leather jackets to tulle gowns and stunning lehengas, Deepika has every possible outfit in black and she knows how to make an impactful entrance in black. Here are 10 pictures that show, Deepika Padukone loves to wear black. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, May 9: Deepika Padukone Plays Badminton With Irrfan Khan in This Heartbreaking Clip From Piku-Sets

Deepika Padukone is donning a western black outfit that’s exuding glamour and style. The actor is stunningly flaunting this unusual hooded jumpsuit by Balmain. Deepika completed her look with a lot of diamond jewellery and simple black pumps from Louboutin.

This is a perfect attire for a reception. This Sabyasachi lehenga is Deepika’s sartorial best. The diva is big fan of Sabyasachi ensembles and she knows how to make those outfits stand out in the crowd. This ethnic dress has intricate gold embroidery. Deepika balanced her lehenga look with a plunging neckline blouse and a matching sheer dupatta featuring golden accents.

Deepika Padukone opted for seperates by Alberta Ferretti for the promotional event of Chhapak. She can be seen in a knitted one-shouldered ruffled top that she paired up with a grey coloured denim. The diva completed the look with a pair of stunning earrings by Preperto and mirror pumps.

Deepika looked ethereal in one shoulder black gown that she opted for the Star screen Awards 2019. The actor wore this stylish body-hugging gown by Alex Perry and completed the look with a pair of gorgeous diamond earrings. This stunning outfit with dramatic sleeves, helped the diva make style statement.

‘Padmaavat’ actor can be seen wearing a body-fitted black dress with white dots and vertical lines. The diva was styled by Carrie L Goldberg for the digital cover shoot for Harper’s Bazaar.

Deepika is oozing oomph in this all black attire that she paired with modern gold jewellery. She kept her hair tied in a bun and opted for subtle make-up.

This plunging black gown was worn by Deepika for Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020. She look absolutely glamorous in the attire which was designed by a Paris-based designer Yanina. This all-black appearance was completed by diamond jewelleries and brown-toned make-up.

Deepika slayed this black outfit during the promotion of her movie ‘Chapaak’. This sophisticated body-con dress managed to grab everybody’s attention during the event. She opted for a pair of diamond earrings to complete her look.

Deepika Padukone looks glamorous in this dramatic black attire that he wore for the cover shoot of fashion magazine, Harper’s Bazaar.

Deepika created fire on Internet with her sexy avatar in this black gown. She looked mesmerising in this outfit that she paired up with a pair of diamond earrings.