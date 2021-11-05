Diwali, the festival of lights is celebrated with much enthusiasm and glam throughout the country. And so did Deepika Padukone. She glammed up in a beautiful grape pink silk anarkali and set the internet on fire.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Performs Diwali Puja With Nick Jonas, Fans Praise Actor For Keeping Traditions Alive in Los Angeles

Taking it to Instagram, Deepika uploaded a couple of pictures. Her caption read “May this year be filled with light, good health and prosperity! Happy Diwali!” She wore a beautiful grape pink chanderi silk anarkali suit set. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Gaze Deeply Into Each Other's Eyes in Diwali Pics, See More Cute PDA Moments

Check out the Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Also Read - Nearly 200 Fire-related Incidents Reported in Delhi on Diwali Despite Cracker Ban

On the eve of Diwali, Deepika chose a grape pink chanderi silk suit that has a long trail kurta which has a round neck, transparent sleeves and a silhouette. Her anarkali has intricate floral embroidery in white that graced her Diwali ensemble.

She wore a pair of matching pants and an organza silk dupatta. The dupatta had a scalloped border and the same floral patterned embroidery was done. Acing the art of minimalism, her ensemble looked subtle and classy.

Are you wondering about the price of the outfit? We have you covered. Her chanderi silk anarkali is available on the official website of Torani. It is called gulbaag sutlej ghera set. The price of this attire is Rs 70K.

She chose stone-studded floral drop earrings, glowing skin, pink blush lip shade, subtle eye make-up, and mascara for the accessories.

What do you think of Deepika’s looks?