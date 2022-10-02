After representing India as a jury member in Cannes 2022, Deepika Padukone has made us proud yet again at The Business of Fashion event in Paris. Deepika was the only Indian actress to represent India at BoF Gala 2022 and was named as one of the BoF 500 members. The star was joined by some of the biggest names in the Industry including Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith, Natasha Poonawalla and many others.Also Read - Million Dollar Smile and Sabyasachi Sari, Deepika Steals Thunder At Cannes Red Carpet

DEEPIKA PADUKONE REPRESENTS INDIA AT BoF PARIS EVENT

For the occasion, Deepika exudes boss lady vibes in Golden crop top and layered it with a chic jacket. She teamed her outfit with high-waist black pants and complementing heels. To complete the look, Deepika let her outfit do the talking and just went with elegant golden bracelets. In the end, the diva carried a small black hand bag that matched with her attire perfectly. For glam picks, Deepika opted for bronzed cheeks, sharp contour, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, subtle smokey eyeshadow and neutral lip shade. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Takes a Sly Dig at Influencer Freddy Birdy After His Sarcastic Comment on Gehraiyaan Went Viral

As soon as Deepika’s pictures got viral, Fans couldn’t keep their calm for a bit. Hearts and fires emoticons started flooding in comment sections. “You look stunning”, ‘Wow’, users commented. Fans not only drooled over the outfit, but also expressed how proud they were of Deepika representing at BoF Paris Event. ‘Making us proud’, ‘Inspiration’, fans wrote. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Slays in Rs 72K Bralette with Leather Pants and Silver Stilettos in her Recent Photoshoot

A LOOK AT DEEPIKA PADUKONE’S STUNNING RETRO LOOK

Earlier this week, Deepika Padukone was reportedly rushed to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital after complaining of discomfort. The Gehraiyaan actress was subjected to a numerous body tests and is now fine. According to Pinkvilla, the actress was in a difficult situation and was immediately hospitalized. According to the publication, the actress is now in better health. Her team is yet to respond to the claims. Just as the news of her health deteriorating went out, fans were taken aback and were wishing for her speed recovery. Also there were several viral tweets claiming that there might be some issues between Deepika and Ranveer. However, the actress debunked all the rumours by posting a flirtatious comment on her husband Ranveer Singh’s Instagram post.

What do you think of Deepika Padukone’s Look? Tell us in the comments below