Deepika Padukone has always been vocal about her health. During the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, she was one of the several celebs who got infected. In April 2021, her family – father Prakash, mother Ujjala, sister Anisha – all were tested positive. Due to the illness, she was unable to recognise her physical self.

She was cured within weeks but decided to take a two-month break before resuming her work. In an interview with Film Companion, the actor talked about how it was a very difficult phase for her and her mind was not working.

Talking about the physical impact of Covid-19, Deepika said," Life after Covid changed for me because physically, I was unrecognisable completely… I think (due to) the medication I was given, the steroids that I was put on. So Covid in itself was weird, your body feels different, your mind feels different."

She later explained how the after-effects had more impact than the illness itself. All this made her take a mini break for two months.” I felt that when I had the illness it was still okay but after that, I needed to take two months off work because my mind wasn’t working. The phase for me was very, very difficult,” said Deepika.

On the work front, she is all set for the upcoming movie Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra. She would be seen along with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhariya Karwa.