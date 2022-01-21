Actor Deepika Padukone looks good in everything, the 36-year-old is known for her versatility be it on screen or on the red carpet. Be it a saree, ethnic suit or gowns, Deepika’s sartorial choices are edgy and always on point. The actor is currently promoting her much-anticipated film Gehraiyaan, also starring Ananya Panday, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The actor released the virtual trailer wearing a gorgeous red key-hole halter leather dress by Milo Maria. The cleavage-baring latex dress with cross straps is bold and feisty.Also Read - Gehraaiyan Trailer: Love, Sex, Infidelity, And Marriage - Shakun Batra's Story Shows Complexity of Relationships

While we love the dress on Deepika, we couldn’t help but notice that reality star Kourtney Kardashian wore the same dress for Halloween last year. Also Read - Evelyn Sharma Shares Picture While Breastfeeding Daughter Ava, Netizens Say ‘Beautiful Moment’

Pictures from the virtual trailer launch are going viral on social media. In fact, Deepika’s fans are calling her ‘queen’ and ‘unreal’. Also Read - Gehraiyaan Trailer Tomorrow: Gear up to Dive in Love With Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya And Dhairya

EXCUSE ME DEEPIKA PADUKONE ! YOU ARE UNREAL 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/uO6fOMt57b — Lylia 🤍 (@Deepikamagical1) January 20, 2022



Deepika opted for a stunning red bodycon latex dress for the trailer launch. The dress is from the shelves of clothing label Miló Maria’s Spring 2022 collection. The dress featured came with a plunging neckline and the fit perfectly accentuated Padukone’s envious body. She left her hair open in messy mermaid waves and with minimal bronzed makeup. She accessorised her look with statement hoop earrings.

For Halloween, 42-year-old Kourtney Kardashian wore the same fiery red latex dress. Kourtney too decided to wear the dress without any accessories.

Check out Kourtney’s pictures in red latex dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)



So, who do you think pulled off the red latex dress better?