Actor Deepika Padukone's love for fitness is known to all. The actor grew up playing badminton and has always talked about the importance of fitness. The actor follows a fitness routine which includes everything from yoga, pilates, and strength training. The actor, who recently became the first Indian brand ambassador of luxury label Louis Vuitton loves working out. The Gehraiyaan actor recently posted a slew of pictures on her Instagram showcasing her love for yoga.

The actor posted a series of pictures of herself performing various yoga asanas. She captioned the post, "Some Yoga Flex…😎" The actor also got praise from her husband, Ranveer Singh. He dropped a flirty comment on her post which read, "Dayum."

Dressed in a nude pink sleeveless unitard and hair tied in a sleek bun, Deepika practised the yoga asanas effortlessly. In the post, Deepika can be seen performing the Eagle Pose or Garudasana, Camel pose or Ustrasana, Flip The Dog Pose, Anjaneyasana or Crescent Moon Pose, and Virabhadrasana II or Warrior Pose II.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s post here:

The actor for her role in Gehraiyaan also trained her to become a yoga instructor. Yoga expert Anshuka Parwani helped her ace it.

With over 30 feature films to her credit including ‘Piku’, ‘Padmavaat’ and most recently ‘Gehraiyaan’, the actress has notably been named a member of the jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

What are your thoughts on Deepika’s yoga session?