Deepika Padukone Raises the Glam Quotient as She Attends Jury Dinner at Cannes Wearing a Multi-Coloured Sequin Dress

Actor Deepika Padukone will be representing India as a jury member at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The Bollywood diva on Monday attended the jury dinner at Hotel Martinez, Cannes. The pictures from the event are going viral on the internet. The actor can be seen wearing a multi-coloured sequin dress, she paired her look with brown high boots. She looks gorgeous as usual.

The actor looks stunning in a sequinned dress from Louis Vuitton's Fall 2021 collection. The actor decided to leave her hair open for dinner and opted for subtle makeup. Along with the actor, Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux, US film director and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Jeff Nichols, British actress and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Rebecca Hall, and Italian actor and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Jasmine Trinca were also spotted at the Jury dinner. She was styled by her favourite stylist Shaleena Nathani.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s pictures from the Cannes Jury Dinner



In a viral video, the actor can be seen walking in style flashing her gorgeous smile for the camera.

Earlier, Deepika took to her Instagram handle and shared a video clip treating her fans about her arrival at the Cannes. In the video clip, Deepika can be spotted sporting a denim cropped jacket giving a very casual vibe to the viewers. The video shows a glimpse of her journey to the Cannes in style.

Deepika shared that she mostly slept during her 11-hour flight journey. At the end of the video, the 36-year-old star is seen tossing about her decision on what she should be doing next – eat or sleep. And the actor opts for eating. “Eating is always a good plan, she said.

She also mentions an inscription towards the end of the video saying, “From Cannes, with love.”

According to reports, Deepika is expected to walk on all 10 days. The actor has been a part of the Cannes Film Festival since 2017.