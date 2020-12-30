Actor Deepika Padukone is a minimalist. She is the queen of monotone dressing. From her airport looks to an event, the actor loves to strut in a single shade and she sure makes head in her direction. She never misses a chance to experiment with her sartorial choices, for her latest outing with her husband Ranveer Singh at Mumbai airport, the actor was spotted wearing muted woolen co-ord and she layered it up with a dark brown trench overcoat. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Caries Rs 2.5 Lakh Bag, Looks Hot And Sizzling in Dapper Ensemble

She looked chic in shades of brown. Deepika accessorised her look with dark brown ankle boots by fashion label Chloe and a uber-chic chain cassette handbag by Bottega Veneta.

Actor Ranveer Singh decided to twin with wifey by opting to dress up in shades of brown for his airport look. Ranveer pulled off his look by giving an extra edge by mixing it with prints. He looked dapper in a checked cardigan with checked trousers by Burberry, he layered it with a trench coat. The actor accessorised his look with a duffle bag by Louis Vuitton, a cap. He rounded off his look with casual shoes.

We loved Ranveer’s and Deepika’s airport look! We are convinced that Deepika can slay any style effortlessly.

Deepika loves everything classy and elegant. Deepika’s chain cassette handbag by Bottega Veneta is unmissable. If you want to add Deepika’s handbag to your wardrobe, then it is available on the brands’ website for sale. It is worth US$ 4,350 which is approximately Rs 3,19,057. Yes, that’s right.

What do you think of Deepika’s airport look? Will you give your wardrobe a monotone spin this winter season?