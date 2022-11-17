Deepika Padukone’s Skincare Line Receives Flak From Users: ‘Overpriced And Less Quantity…’

Deepika Padukone's skincare line 82°E gets called out for its overpriced products and small amount. The users say that Katrina Kaif is doing a better job in making affordable products for Indian women. Check the tweets here.

Published: November 17, 2022 3:11 PM IST

By India.com Lifestyle Staff | Edited by Vineeta K Tiwari

Deepika Padukone's Skincare Line Receives Flak From Users 'Overpriced And Less Quantity...'
Deepika Padukone's Skincare Line Receives Flak From Users 'Overpriced And Less Quantity...'

Deepika Padukone’s skincare line: Deepika Padukone recently launched her skincare line named ’82°E’ and now, seems like people are not really happy with the products. Twitter is full of posts in which users are complaining about the amount of the product and its price.

Also Read:

As of now, Deepika’s skincare line has launched two products – a moisturiser named ‘Ashwagandha Bounce’ and a sunscreen named ‘Patchouli Glow’. A few users who tried the product and some who wanted to try but backed out took to Twitter to write about what they felt. Most of them objected to the pricing of the products. For the uninitiated, the moisturiser is priced at Rs 2700 and the sunscreen is available for Rs 1800 in India.


One Twitter user who goes by the handle @Sherinapoyyail posted a picture of the products and wrote, “Skincare girlies, what do we think of Deepika’s new skincare line? Cash grab or…? This pricing is literally ridiculous though, more expensive than imported high-end lines also (sic).” Another user posted, “Ridiculous stuff. The ingredient lists are fishy. Sunscreen says it has ceramides when… it doesn’t? Also, this whole clean beauty positioning rubs me the wrong way. Looks like she’s coming for kama/FE but doesn’t have the price point, marketing and aesthetic to compete (sic).”

Deepika has joined the list of many celebs who have launched their own brands including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Sunny Leone, Lisa Haydon, Sonakshi Sinha, Manish Malhotra, Masaba Gupta, and Anusha Dandekar among others. Have you tried Deepika’s skincare line though? What are your thoughts about it?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 17, 2022 3:11 PM IST