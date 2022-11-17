Deepika Padukone’s Skincare Line Receives Flak From Users: ‘Overpriced And Less Quantity…’

Deepika Padukone's skincare line 82°E gets called out for its overpriced products and small amount. The users say that Katrina Kaif is doing a better job in making affordable products for Indian women. Check the tweets here.

Deepika Padukone's Skincare Line Receives Flak From Users 'Overpriced And Less Quantity...'

Deepika Padukone’s skincare line: Deepika Padukone recently launched her skincare line named ’82°E’ and now, seems like people are not really happy with the products. Twitter is full of posts in which users are complaining about the amount of the product and its price.

As of now, Deepika’s skincare line has launched two products – a moisturiser named ‘Ashwagandha Bounce’ and a sunscreen named ‘Patchouli Glow’. A few users who tried the product and some who wanted to try but backed out took to Twitter to write about what they felt. Most of them objected to the pricing of the products. For the uninitiated, the moisturiser is priced at Rs 2700 and the sunscreen is available for Rs 1800 in India.

One Twitter user who goes by the handle @Sherinapoyyail posted a picture of the products and wrote, “Skincare girlies, what do we think of Deepika’s new skincare line? Cash grab or…? This pricing is literally ridiculous though, more expensive than imported high-end lines also (sic).” Another user posted, “Ridiculous stuff. The ingredient lists are fishy. Sunscreen says it has ceramides when… it doesn’t? Also, this whole clean beauty positioning rubs me the wrong way. Looks like she’s coming for kama/FE but doesn’t have the price point, marketing and aesthetic to compete (sic).”

Ridiculous stuff. The ingredient lists are fishy. Sunscreen says it has ceramides when… it doesn’t? Also this whole clean beauty positioning rubs me the wrong way. Looks like she’s coming for kama/FE but doesn’t have the price point, marketing and aesthetic to compete — shawarma (parody) (@dishawarma) November 16, 2022

the drops gonna last for 2 weeks use max and close to 2k is cashfishing.

also why would you name a moisturiser ashwagandha bounce😭 — surya | taylor’s version (@blankspacenaah) November 16, 2022

Don’t know about other products bit these 2 look like Innisfree’s pomegranate aging range and the purple one imitates Jeju orchid range. Can’t be a coincidence.

And a cash grab too. Is it vegan and cruelty free? Sure wanna buy Katrina s makeup products in the future though. — 🐘 Baek MaTan stan (@youngdaedream) November 16, 2022

The ingredients list of the moisturizer is basic with just one active niacinamide. I think the price point is both for Ashwagandha and DP brand. A pass for me. — Safvana صفوانة (@SafvanaKhalid) November 16, 2022

Skincare girlies, what do we think of Deepika’s new skincare line? Cash grab or…?

This pricing is literally ridiculous though, more expensive than imported high end lines also. pic.twitter.com/iuI8bEdE4s — Sherina (@Sherinapoyyail) November 16, 2022

Skincare girlies, what do we think of Deepika’s new skincare line? Cash grab or…?

This pricing is literally ridiculous though, more expensive than imported high end lines also. pic.twitter.com/iuI8bEdE4s — Sherina (@Sherinapoyyail) November 16, 2022

Deepika has joined the list of many celebs who have launched their own brands including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Sunny Leone, Lisa Haydon, Sonakshi Sinha, Manish Malhotra, Masaba Gupta, and Anusha Dandekar among others. Have you tried Deepika’s skincare line though? What are your thoughts about it?