Deepika Padukone, the Bollywood queen, slays again with her new ensemble. She has the knack to understand how and where to dress and for what occasion. She never fails to look hot and fierce and ready to slay everyone, not with a sword but with her impeccable fashion sense. In the recent photoshoot, she wore a super sexy bralette with leather pants and glammed up a simple outfit. Her outfit is what everyone needs for a perfect night out.Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Deepika Padukone to Grace Amitabh Bachchan's Show as a Celebrity Guest On Shaandar Shukrvaar?

Instagram, being the next stop for fashion and glam, her stylist Shaleena Nathani uploaded the picture from the photoshoot. The photoshoot appeared to have been conducted in Mumbai. Deepika can never go out of style. Also Read - Ranveer Singh Dances For Deepika Padukone Leaving Her Blushing at Mom's Birthday Party, Fans Ask, 'Is he Seriously Dancing in Inner Wear'?

Deepika wore a Versace’s printed bralette, Alexander McQueen leather pants and Saint Laurent’s stilettos to look chic and sexy. This ensemble gave her a boss woman looks and fierce vibes. Also Read - Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Come Out and Celebrate Mothers Birthday; Watch Video

Check out the Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Deepika wore a bralette with a sweetheart neckline, black lace-trimmed on the straps and hemline. This bralette shows off the new Versace’s new psychedelic season print called the Tresor Pinstripe.

Wondering about the price of this gorgeous and supremely sexy bralette? We have you covered. This silk bralette is for Rs.72,614 (USD 988). It is available on the Farfetch website.

Leather pants are usually considered as uncomfortable and sticky. However, Padukone proves us wrong. Her leather pants were loose-fitting, elastic waistband and gathered hem. Deepika aces these pants and creates the norm of ‘leather pants are comfortable too’.

Keeping her accessories basic, chic and minimal, Deepika wore Saint Laurent’s silver pointed stilettos. Her hair was in a neatly low parted bun, tucked behind and giving her a clean and fiery look.

Her makeup matches the outfit and brings the essence of the ensemble. She finished he looks with smokey eyes, kohl smeared, blushed cheeks, nude lip shade, shimmering highlighter and a sharp contour.

This ensemble is a perfect outfit for late-night dinner dates, night parties and a perfect movie night.

