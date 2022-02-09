Actor Deepika Padukone is a true fashionista. No matter what she wears, the 36-year-old always manages to make a strong fashion statement. The actor who is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan stepped out in the city wearing a double denim outfit. The actor is the latest celebrity spotted in a bodysuit. Padukone managed to make an impactful sartorial moment in a denim bustier-style bodysuit and oversized denim trousers.Also Read - Choti Deepika: Meet Rashi Shinde, The Girl Who Recreated Deepika Padukone's 'Ram Leela' Scene | Watch

Padukone’s denim bustier featured exposed seams which had Adidas’ signature three white stripes on each side. Deepika’s outfit is from Adidas X Ivy Park collaboration- the athleisure clothing line is conceptualised by Beyoncé.

Padukone is looking chic and classy in this athleisure look. The actor skipped accessories with this look. White Christian Louboutin heels rounded off her look. She opted for a messy hair look with dewy makeup, bright coral shade lipstick, wingless eyeliner, bronze contour.

What’s the price of Deepika’s denim-on-denim look?

The denim bodysuit is worth ₹12,106 (AED 595), whereas the denim monogram lounge pants will cost you ₹11,212 (USD 150). The complete set will be ₹23,318 approximately.

Meanwhile, Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime on February 11. Directed by Shakun Batra, the movie also features Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Naseeruddin Shah.

What are your thoughts on Deepika’s denim-on-denim look?