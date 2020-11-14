Actor Deepika Padukone always put her most fashionable foot forward. Deepika made a rare appearance for Siddharth Chaturvedi’s Diwali party looking stunning in an ivory kurta sharara set by designer Ritika Mirchandani. Deepika decided to give a modern twist to a regular sharara set by opting for a short ivory jacket like kurta with flared sharara pants. Also Read - 'Can't Stay Away From My Own', PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Soldiers in Jaisalmer | LIVE Updates

Deepika's Diwali bash look is a perfect pick to ring in the festivities. Deepika's look is neither overdressed nor underdressed. Deepika's look stood out for many reasons as it was not the quintessential Diwali bash look, the strong structure of the jacket and the ivory colour was a cherry on the top.

Deepika's sharara jacket featured intricate work on a sheer fabric which small puffy sleeves and peplum style hem. Her flowy sharara pants had intricate embroidery and beads. The actor kept the makeup minimal and went for a matte pink lip, smokey eyes, bronzed cheeks, mascara laden eyes, and a low bun. She accessorised her look with diamond stud earrings and carried a creamy clutch.

Deepika’s glamourous ivory sharara set price will make your jaws drop as it is worth a whopping Rs 89K and is available online for buying. Siddharth’s Diwali bash included actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter.

Deepika surely headlined the party and we can’t take our eyes off her! What are your thoughts on Deepika’s oh-so-glamorous avatar?