Actor Deepika Padukone is known for her professionalism and ethics. This time, the actor decided to finish her brand commitments which were on halt because of the COVID-19 situation all over.

According to the sources," Deepika has dedicated three days to finish her brand commitments which were on halt because of the COVID-19 situation all over. Once the actress gets into shooting for her film, then there won't be any time for this, hence she is wrapping it up prior."

Deepika has many coveted brands in her kitty who have been associated with her for years. In fact, in the lockdown, she signed another big brand as well.

Deepika Padukone, like other few other actors, commence adopting the new normal and start shooting with all the necessary precautions. Deepika is soon supposed to leave for Goa, where she will be starting shooting for Shakun Batra’s next.

Deepika Padukone has been productively using this lockdown with conducting online narrations and preparing for her upcoming role. Her dedication to her work and her versatility is what keeps her going.

On the work front, Deepika has multiple projects like Shakun’s next, remake of ‘Intern’, a film with Prabhas which is a PAN India multilingual project helmed by Nag Ashwin, and another film, Draupadi.

Deepika along with actor-husband Ranveer Singh during quarantine time gave fans a sneak peek into their life by sharing pictures and videos. To keep her fans glued, she started a new series called ‘Productivity in the time of COVID-19’, and as expected the series turned to be a big hit on social media.

Deepika gave her fans a glimpse of their routine through her daily posts. From cleaning wardrobe, indulging in self-care sessions, eating healthy, her skin-care routine, and right to her daily workout session.