Deepika Padukone vs Kriti Sanon: The Bollywood divas never leave a stone unturned to deliver quintessential fashion choices. Taking it to Instagram, Kriti uploaded a series of pictures where she was seen wearing green joggers from the shelves of Zara, a fast-fashion label brand. Recently, Deepika Padukone was spotted wearing the same ensemble at the Mumbai airport.Also Read - Ranveer Singh Starrer 83 Gets a Release Date | Watch Teaser

Taking it to Instagram, Kriti wore this comfy round neck sweatshirt with high-waisted joggers, statement jewels and chic yet minimal accessories. The Instagram caption read,” You talkin to me? (sic)” Also Read - Bhediya First Look: Varun Dhawan Echoes Dangerous Werewolf | See Poster

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon All Set to Unleash 'Bhediya'| First Look Out Tomorrow

On the other hand, Deepika, acing the art of minimalism, wore minimal accessories, just a watch, bracelet and rings. She wore the same comfy round neck sweatshirt with high-waisted joggers.

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Both the divas wore it in a different style. Accessories can change anything from laidback to glam, it is the accessories that do the magic. When Kriti wore accessories, this looked like a perfect ensemble to have a chill night with friends. At the same time, with no heavy accessories, Deepika made this ensemble look simple and passed an ‘easy to be worn anywhere’ kind of vibe.

Back to the attire, the sweatshirt is adorned with drop shoulders, ribbed trims on the hem, cuffs and neckline in a cropped length. The trousers come with an adjustable elastic drawstring waistband, side pockets with elastic cuffed hems.

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. You can avail this ensemble from the official website of Zara worth Rs 3,090. The price of the top is Rs 1,300 (USD 17.9) approximately and the trousers Rs 1,790.

Kriti glammed up the ensemble with a chunky gold chain, matching hoop earrings, multiple gold statement rings and gold nail paint. Along with this, she wore ankle-length sneakers, messy hair bun, glowing skin, mascara lashes and blushed cheeks.

Deepika, on the other hand, wore accessories that led to a colour-block effect. She kept it chic and minimal by wearing bright yellow lace-up sneakers, a beige shoulder bag, a watch, a bracelet and numerous rings. For makeup, she applied glowing skin and tied her hair in a low bun.

Who pulled off this outfit better?