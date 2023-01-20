Home

Deepika Padukone Wears The Most Stunning Sindoori Red Saree at The Ambani Engagement Party, Check The Price Here

Deepika Padukone joined Ranveer Singh in a bespoke red and golden organza silk saree for the Ambani engagement party. Check the price of the saree here.

Deepika Padukone Wears The Most Stunning Sindoori Red Saree at The Ambani Engagement Party, Check The Price Here (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika Padukone in red saree: Actor Deepika Padukone was one of the guests at the star-studded engagement party hosted by the Ambani family for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani in Mumbai on Thursday evening. While the who’s who of Bollywood turned up looking their best, Deepika cut a striking picture in a red saree. The actor joined her husband Ranveer Singh who was smartly dressed in a blue sherwani as they posed for the paparazzi at the event.

For Deepika, it was a beautiful and fully embellished red saree by the designer label Torani Official. The actor, who loves to flaunt a six-yard wonder at such events, worked every bit of her gorgeous saree avatar. Deepika tied her hair in a puffy bun and wore a statement diamond neckpiece to go with that bespoke organza silk saree.

The saree that Deepika wore to Radhika-Anand’s engagement party at Antila was a bright red ‘Dori embroidered’ one. It featured sequin work, chevron lace, hand embroidery, and hand adda work. The saree named ‘Sindoori Taashi Saari’ on the designer’s website costs Rs 1,49,500. It is available to buy on Torani’s website and looks absolutely regal, to say the least.

This was not the first outing of Deepika in red. The actor loves the colour when it comes to donning traditional outfits. Her wedding look was all in the shade of deep red, styled by Sabyasachi. Her first appearance at the Mumbai airport after the wedding was in a red brocade suit by the same designer.

Meanwhile, several other Bollywood stars were seen at the Ambani bash last night. Neetu Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan-Aryan Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya, Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, and Salman Khan among others dressed up in their best for the event.