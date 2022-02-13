Deepika Padukone has always been a top-notch actress. For her recent movie Gehraiyaan, she played the role of Alisha who was a yoga teacher. She was trained under Anshuka Parwani, a renowned yoga trainer. Her commitment to fitness and her character drove away all the blues. Anshuka shared a glimpse of them practising yoga and gearing up for the role. Their body-balancing asana serves fitness goals max.Also Read - Gehraiyaan: Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals His Uncle's Reaction On Kissing Deepika | 'Did Your Lips Touch?'

Taking it to Instagram, Anshuka shared a video of them practising yoga. The caption read," Here's to all our 4am and 6am Yoga sessions full of beautiful practices, all the positive energy and laughs @deepikapadukone Making "Alisha" come alive, flowing & glowing riding the happy of #Gehraiyaan (sic)."

Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya Starrer Has a Complex Narrative With Extreme Maturity

In the video, Deepika and Anshuka were sitting on a yoga mat and were practising Buddy Boat Pose or Paripurna Navasana. This is a partner yoga pose and it helps in toning and strengthening the abdominal muscles. Along with this, it also helps in improving the balancing of the body, aids digestion, provides stress relief and boosts confidence in the couple. This is also one of the couples’ yoga poses.

How to Perform This Pose?

Anshuka and Deepika sat parallel to each other and held each other’s hands. After this, they joined their feet and raised them in the air. This is to form a triangle. They stretched their hands and balanced their bodies on their haunches.

What Are The Benefits of Buddy Boat Pose or Paripurna Navasana?

This asana helps in stretching hamstrings, strengthening the spine and hip flexors, reviving kidneys, thyroid, prostate glands and intestines. Along with it, it also helps in reducing back pain and improves posture and balance.