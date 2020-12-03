Deepika Padukone’s wardrobe is all about classics and comfort dressing. She was recently spotted by the paparazzi at Gateway Of India, the actor was on her way for a shoot in Alibaug for Shakun Batra’s next. For the outing, she wore a chic black bodysuit and teamed it up with a high-rise wide denim. She looked effortless and how! Her sleeveless black bodysuit featured a deep V-neck. Also Read - Vidya Balan Looks Magnificent In Black Floral Saree By The Haelli Worth Rs 6499, See PICS

The actor loves her sneakers, for her outing, Deepika sported a pair of chunky white sneakers. To complete her casual yet chic look, Deepika opted for a basic black tote bag. Well, Deepika opted for Louis Vuitton OnTheGo GM monogram black bag. The bag costs $ 3,350 which is approximately Rs 2,47,543. Yes, you read that right! Also Read - Yogi Adityanath Wants to Hijack Bollywood: Shiv Sena's Strong Opinion on UP CM's Meeting With Film People Over New Film City

Also Read - Winter 2020: Finding The Perfect Pair of Shoes For Men

Deepika skipped accessories and nailed the casual look with flair. The actor opted for blow-dried hair with a middle parting and a black face mask. The actor drew attention to her eyes with a classic cat-eye.

On the work front, Deepika is busy wrapping up the shooting for Shakun Batra’s film and is simultaneously shooting for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan.

Deepika surely makes headline wherever she goes, what are your thoughts on her uber-chic casual avatar? Yay or Nay?