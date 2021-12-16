Deepika Padukone is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film 83 alongside husband-actor Ranveer Singh. The couple were in Dubai yesterday to attend the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, for the event Deepika opted for a bright pink gown by Michael Cinco. The actor was styled by her long-time stylist Shaleena Nathani. Her bright pink strapless gown featured ruffle neckline with a plunging deep back. Deepika looked right out of a fairy tale! DP’s body-hugging outfit came with dramatic sleeves and tiers down the waist. However, one look at Deepika’s pictures and it feels like a deja-vu moment. Remember her fuchsia pink Ashi Studio gown from 2018 Cannes Film Festival? Read on, and you might just agree with us.Also Read - Ranveer Singh in Brown And Deepika Padukone in Pink Promote 83 in Style at Red Sea Film Festival, Jeddah | See Pics

On Day 2 of Cannes in 2018, Deepika Padukone wore an origami pink gown and looked like a candy floss in that pink dress full of frills. Deepika’s gown was from Ashi Studio’s Summer/Spring 2018 Collection. Her larger-than-life gown definitely stole the show. Now, coming back at the Red Sea International Film Festival, Deepika’s outfit seems like a throwback to that memorable moment! Her Michael Cinco’s pink gown came with opulent layers which gave Padukone a mermaid-style look. She accessorised her gown with an elegant diamond earrings from Chopard. Also Read - Karan Johar Pours His Heart Out on 20 Years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Shares Never-Seen-Before Moments From Sets

Here, take a look Deepika Padukone’s both the looks:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Also Read - Kareena Kapoor's Darling Alia Bhatt Recreates Poo's Prom Rating Scene From K3G With Ranveer Singh Ft. Ibrahim Ali Khan | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)



For the glam, Deepika opted for minimal makeup look. Nude eye shadow, black eyeliner, mascara, contoured cheeks and a dash of lipstick completed her look.

So, did Michael Cinco take some fashion-inspo from Ashi Studio’s gown? You decide. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.