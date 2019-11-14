The photos of Deepika Padukone looking extremely ethereal during her visit to the famous Tirupati temple are going viral all over social media. No point for guessing that the actor is once again rocking a beautiful Sabyasachi saree in Banarasi silk to celebrate her first wedding anniversary with hubby Ranveer Singh. However, not many would know that it’s not a specially chosen saree but a sweet gesture by Deepika towards her parents-in-law.

Deepika has picked the same saree that she was gifted by Ranveer’s parents during their wedding. In one of the pictures from DeepVeer’s wedding that was shared on their official Instagram accounts, it is visible that Deepika is holding a red coloured saree in her lap. This is a picture from the couple’s Konkani wedding in which Deepika wore a golden saree and Ranveer decked up in a white traditional South Indian kurta-mundu combo. The saree that is seen in DP’s lap is the same saree that she chose to wear on Thursday while seeking Lord Venkateshwara’s blessings on November 14. Check out these pictures:

Deepika teamed up her gorgeous saree with traditional gold jewellery, matching red blouse, bangles and her signature middle-parted bun. She applied sindoor in hair and kept her makeup subtle considering the loud colour of her outfit. The actor owned every bit of that saree look and appeared radiant in it.

On November 15, tomorrow, the couple is flying to Amritsar to seek blessings at the Golden Temple with the family. This also means that another of Deepika’s stunning traditional looks is on its way. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on DeepVeer’s wedding anniversary celebrations!