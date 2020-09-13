Actor Deepika Padukone fashion choices are always on point and talked about. So, how can we miss not mentioning her latest airport look? The Bajirao Mastani actor who is all set to start shooting for Shakan Batra’s next in Goa was spotted at the Mumbai airport, recently. Shakun Batra’s film will also feature actors Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey. For her airport look, Deepika wore a neon green shirt and pants co-ords, a pair of white sneakers, a contrasting pink sling bag and with a mask on. Also Read - Honey Singh Opens Up About 'Dark Phase' Battling Bipolar Disorder, Says 'Deepika, SRK Supported Me'

This is not the first time Deepika showed off her love for the bright Neon colours. In the past, Deepika has graced several occasions donning these bold colours. Also Read - Racism Plus Copyright Issues With Beyonce Sharma Jayegi: Khaali Peeli Makers to Face Legal Trouble From Beyonce Knowles For Using Her Name?

Deepika in the past effortlessly has pulled off a white tank top teamed with neon roomy tracks and a long travel coat with white sneakers at the airport. Check out the look. Also Read - Deepika Padukone To Wrap Up Brand Commitments, Before Heading for Film Shoot

Remember her much talked about Cannes 2019 dramatic outfit? Deepika was a head-turner at the 72nd edition of prestigious Cannes Film Festival. For the occasion, the actor wore an over-the-top neon green gown by designer Giambattista Valli with a satin pink bandana.

The actor has also pulled off an off-beat oversized neon green high-neck jumper with blue pants, she paired it with Nike shoes for one of her airport looks.

For her appearance at an event, Deepika looked ethereal in a bright yellow ruffled sari by designer Sabyasachi, she paired the sari with a high neck blouse and long-hanging statement earrings.

For the Met Gala After Party, Deepika looked chic in a yellow Zac Posen outfit with a long monochrome off-white coat.

Be it the neon colours, earthy hues or any colours, Deepika Padukone can pull off any colour or outfit with grace and elegance. Let us know, which is your favourite neon outfit?