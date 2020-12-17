Actor Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14-15, 2018 at Lake Como, Italy. The couple made headlines after keeping their relationship under the wraps for several years. Deepika was the most gorgeous bride in Sabyasachi couture and we couldn’t take our eyes off her. Deepika looked radiant on her wedding day, with her chiseled face and glowing skin. Don’t we all want to look so bright and glowing on our special day? Well, we have good news for you, celebrity dietician and nutritionist Shweta Shah spilled the beans about Deepika’s pre-wedding diet. Also Read - Bollywood Drugs Case: Phones of Rhea, Deepika, Sara, Shraddha Among 85 Gadgets Sent For Data Extraction by NCB

In an interview with Brides Today, Shweta shared that brides should have a pills-free healthy life. She revealed that Deepika has a ‘pitta’ personality. Shweta personally curated Deepika’s daily meal plan and took care of her concerns, preferences, indulgences. Also Read - Salman Khan as Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan: Superstars to Shoot For 15-Minutes Scene in Dubai

Deepika started her day with a tbsp. of soaked saunf (fennel) seeds, along with sipping on cooling drinks such as oats and green detox smoothies, throughout the day, Shweta told the portal. Also Read - Watch: Akshay Kumar And Deepika Padukone to Reunite With Housefull 5?

“One basic rule for anyone with ‘pitta prakruti’ is to never skip breakfast or go hungry for extensive periods of time.” Talking about her meals, Shweta said that Piku actor’s breakfast had her favourite ingredients such as coconut, nuts, oats, rice, and lentils. She shared that Pongal, porridge, upma, boiled and sautéed red lentils tossed in cooling herbs including mint, cilantro, and fennel, or purple cabbage along with millet seeds and a side of green salad were also part of the menu.

Deepika is a fan of Italian and Mexican cuisine and ingredients such as quinoa and rice were also part of her diet which were cooked in a healthy manner at least 2-3 times a week. Deepika post-breakfast had 1 mid-morning snack of 1 fruit which kept her acidic tendencies at bay until lunch. “Lunch was usually a roti (Indian flatbread) with a bowl of cooked veggies – again carefully planned keeping in mind her preferences. Evening snacks offered a choice of beetroot tikki, zucchini kebabs, herbed humus, and a few other tasty treats. Ash gourd juice and chutney rounded off her meals and snacks,” she told Bride Today.

Will you try this diet?